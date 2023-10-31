Tightening on tobacco: Businesses speak on Tempe’s new tobacco ordinance

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just last week, the Tempe City Council passed a new ordinance that raises the age to purchase tobacco products. An initiative that has been in the works since 2021, the ordinance now aligns with federal law prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21. The new ordinance also requires businesses to pay a $300 annual licensing fee. “Arizona is one of 10 states that does not have this licensing across the state, so each one of the cities if you want to get it done, you have to do it yourself,” said Tempe Councilwoman Doreen Garlid.

The license allows the city to better keep track of these retailers and enforce fines if they sell to underage kids. If caught violating the rules, the shop will be hit with a $500 fine for the first violation and attend a retail tobacco training class. A second violation means a $750 fine and the store can’t sell tobacco products for a week. A third violation will result in a $750 fine and a ban for 30 days from selling tobacco products. If there’s a fourth violation, the store will get fined $1,000, and its license will be removed.

While the city may not have not been enforcing the age restrictions, Jason Horne, owner of High Maintenance Smoke Shop in Tempe, said he has been enforcing the federal age requirement for a while. “At this point, I was kind of shocked. It made me wonder, I was like dang could I have been selling to 18, 19, 20-year-olds at this point,” Horne said. While the $300 price tag for a license may not be ideal for Horne, he hopes it will actually help business. “If there’s anything that can help us align and show that we’re a reputable business, I’m open to that,” Horne said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.