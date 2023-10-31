Your Life
Teen boy dies after assault in Queen Creek; police looking for information

The teen was assaulted on Saturday in the area of Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road.
The teen was assaulted on Saturday in the area of Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road.(GoFundMe)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Queen Creek Police Department is looking for information after a boy was killed at a party on Saturday. In a Facebook post, police asked the public for any video that shows people or vehicles in the area between Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Boulevard and Sossaman Road and Hawes Road between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Arizona’s Family has confirmed it’s related to a GoFundMe that was started for Preston Lord. It says he was attacked at a Halloween party and later died at the hospital. Arizona’s Family is working to get more details. Anyone with videos that may help is asked to email QCDP at QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov or call the nonemergency line at 480-358-3500.

