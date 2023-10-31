Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs says a new tax rebate is now available to hundreds of thousands of Arizona families. The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into law as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget.

Hobbs calls the rebate the first of its kind, saying it will give money back to almost 750,000 families. The governor says eligible families will have an opportunity to receive up to $750 in tax rebates, with funds made possible by the latest bipartisan budget. State Senate and House Republicans have also previously spoken about the new tax rebates aimed to help families combat rising inflation.

“As someone who at times relied on assistance to get by, I know that every penny counts,” Gov. Hobbs said in a news release. “I made a promise that when I took office, I would take every opportunity I had to make it easier for Arizonans to provide for their families and lower the cost of living. I am so pleased to be able to deliver this relief with the Arizona Families Tax Rebate.”

Click/tap here to find out if you’re eligible for the rebate. Rebates will be issued to taxpayers using their last provided direct deposit information. If the state doesn’t have direct deposit information, a paper check will be mailed to your last known address. Deposits are expected to take place sometime in November, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

