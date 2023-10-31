Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families

The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into law as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Gov. Katie Hobbs says a new tax rebate is now available to hundreds of thousands of Arizona families. The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into law as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget.

Hobbs calls the rebate the first of its kind, saying it will give money back to almost 750,000 families. The governor says eligible families will have an opportunity to receive up to $750 in tax rebates, with funds made possible by the latest bipartisan budget. State Senate and House Republicans have also previously spoken about the new tax rebates aimed to help families combat rising inflation.

“As someone who at times relied on assistance to get by, I know that every penny counts,” Gov. Hobbs said in a news release. “I made a promise that when I took office, I would take every opportunity I had to make it easier for Arizonans to provide for their families and lower the cost of living. I am so pleased to be able to deliver this relief with the Arizona Families Tax Rebate.”

Click/tap here to find out if you’re eligible for the rebate. Rebates will be issued to taxpayers using their last provided direct deposit information. If the state doesn’t have direct deposit information, a paper check will be mailed to your last known address. Deposits are expected to take place sometime in November, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
The teen was assaulted on Saturday in the area of Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road.
Teen boy dies after assault in Queen Creek; police looking for information

Latest News

File photo of Grand Canyon University
Grand Canyon University fined $38M after feds say school misled doctoral program costs
At this time details are limited, but officers tell Arizona’s Family that a person riding their...
Mesa police investigating after body found in canal near Loop 202
The teen was assaulted on Saturday in the area of Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road.
Teen boy dies after assault in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) looks to throw a pass during the first half of...
Cardinals trade QB Josh Dobbs to Minnesota; Murray or Tune to start Sunday