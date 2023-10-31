Seasonal weather the rest of the week for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The morning low at Sky Harbor was 61 degrees on Halloween but most Valley locations started off the day in the 50s. And most have made it to the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. We’re really not going to see much in the way of any major weather changes over the next seven days as a rather “zonal” flow in the jet stream sets up over the southwest. That’s when the jet is generally running west to east and we’re not under the influence of either a ridge of high pressure or a stormy low.

As we head through the weekend into next week, we don’t see highs making it out of the 80s and overnight lows will hover around 60 degrees. By the way, we’re ending the month of October with no rain. We haven’t had measurable rain since Sept. 12. Also, we’ll end up with a warmer-than-normal October, with temperatures averaging nearly 5 degrees above the historical normals.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.