Scottsdale WWII veteran writes new children’s book

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale 101-year-old WWII veteran is releasing a new children’s book on Nov. 1. Author Sam Baker has always loved storytelling and has written several children’s novels since. “It all started when my daughter was about three, and I was home, and she got a favorite book out, sat in my lab, and read the book entirely.”

Baker joined the Marine Corps four months after Pearl Harbor jut at 19-years-old. But when he returned from service, telling stories to his two kids was always his favorite pastime. “I had to be gone about 10 days a month, and while I was gone, my wife, Janet read to them. When I came home, they said no, Dad, you tell us a story,” Baker said.

In 2015, Baker decided to publish his first-ever children’s book. Many of his stories revolve around the great adventures of fictional animals. His most popular is Oscar the Mouse. “I had a pet rat as a kid, and she was a white rat. But you can’t write about rats because people cringe when you say the word rat,” Baker said.

Soon, Baker will release a new book called ‘Oscar Goes to The Vet.’ The book is in honor of his dear friend Don Casey, who was a fellow veteran he met at his retirement home. “Don came back from the war and went on the G.I. Bill and became a veterinarian.”

Baker hopes that sharing these stories will encourage children to read more and spark imagination. “Reading is a way to educate yourself, and if I can do that, all my efforts would have been repaid,” Baker said. To purchase a book or learn more about Baker, click/tap here.

