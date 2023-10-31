Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Man arrested after throwing pipe bombs at San Francisco patrol car during pursuit

Officers "could feel when the bomb detonated," the assistant police chief described.
Officers "could feel when the bomb detonated," the assistant police chief described.(KGO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly knocking a parishioner unconscious inside a San Francisco Catholic church and throwing pipe bombs at a patrol car during a car chase, authorities said Monday.

The 42-year-old Concord man was arrested Sunday by California Highway Patrol officers in Martinez, east of San Francisco, following a 30-minute pursuit, San Francisco Assistant Police Chief David Lazar said.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, unlawful possession of an explosive device and other crimes.

Police were called after the man punched a parishioner in the head during mass at the Saints Peter and Paul Church in the city’s North Beach neighborhood, temporarily knocking him out, Lazar said.

Peter Marlow, spokesperson for the San Francisco Archdiocese, told KTVU-TV, that the man assaulted the parishioner Sunday evening after being reprimanded for failing to eat the consecrated host at Communion.

The man pulled a knife as he left the church and led officers who had responded to 911 calls on a car chase through city streets, Lazar alleged.

Officers "could feel when the bomb detonated," the assistant police chief described. (KGO)

A few blocks from the church, the fleeing driver threw a pipe bomb at officers who “saw the flames and could feel when the bomb detonated,” and he threw a second, larger bomb before crossing the Bay Bridge, Lazar alleged.

The officers weren’t injured.

CHP officers who took over the pursuit from San Francisco police arrested the man after he crashed his car, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

The teen was assaulted on Saturday in the area of Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road.
Teen boy dies after assault in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Officers "could feel when the bomb detonated," the assistant police chief described. (KGO)
'Feel the blowback': Suspects threw bombs during chase
Blaze Thibaudeau's mother, Spring and Uncle Brook Hale reportedly took the teen due to beliefs...
Court documents show Gilbert teen’s disappearance has connection to Lori Vallow case
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien hits an RBI single as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...
Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World Series Game 3