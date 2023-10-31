Your Life
Phoenix teacher awarded $2,500 Wish for Teachers grant

Michelle Marion is the recipient of the Palo Verde / Fiesta Bowl Charity Wishes for Teachers prize that she's going to use for the students.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Teachers make such a long-lasting impression on kids, and on Tuesday morning, first-grade teacher Michelle Marion got a big “thank you” with a visit from the Be Kind People Project when she was awarded the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers grant. Marion was teaching a class at the Village Meadows Elementary School when the charity organization and Arizona’s Family surprised her with the news and a check for $2,500.

