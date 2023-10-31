Phoenix teacher awarded $2,500 Wish for Teachers grant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Teachers make such a long-lasting impression on kids, and on Tuesday morning, first-grade teacher Michelle Marion got a big “thank you” with a visit from the Be Kind People Project when she was awarded the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers grant. Marion was teaching a class at the Village Meadows Elementary School when the charity organization and Arizona’s Family surprised her with the news and a check for $2,500.

