Phoenix teacher awarded $2,500 Wish for Teachers grant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Teachers make such a long-lasting impression on kids, and on Tuesday morning, first-grade teacher Michelle Marion got a big “thank you” with a visit from the Be Kind People Project when she was awarded the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers grant. Marion was teaching a class at the Village Meadows Elementary School when the charity organization and Arizona’s Family surprised her with the news and a check for $2,500.
