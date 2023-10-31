Your Life
Officials provide tips for safe trick-or-treating around Phoenix this Halloween

David Caltabiano has the essential safety tips you need to know to keep your family safe on this spooky night on the town.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Countless families are expected to hit the streets around the Valley for Halloween on Tuesday night, and public health officials are reminding the public to be safe when going door to door and eating candy.

Phoenix-area physician Dr. Shad Marvasti says children should always be accommodated by parents. Dr. Marvasti recommends people wear bright-colored costumes, if possible, or reflective vests. And if you don’t have that, a flashlight can help, too.

Dr. Marvasti says it’s important for people to be aware and cognizant of drivers on the road. “I think you want to be extra extra cautious with these cars driving around,” said Marvasti.

The doctor adds that candy shouldn’t be eaten until the wrappers can be inspected at home. Check out the video for more.

