More wind for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a chilly Tuesday morning in Phoenix as you step outside with temperatures in the 40s and 50s! We also have some breezes rolling around town, and that will add a bite to our temperatures this morning. Gusts could get up to 20-25 mph in the Valley today.

Plan on a breezy morning in Phoenix with a wonderful day ahead; highs will be in the low 80s for Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine if you are heading to Chase Field for Game Four of the World Series. Our average height for this time of year is 83°, which is where we will land today. We will keep wind and play in parts of the state for today but don’t look for any rain or snow. For Halloween night, we will see temps in the 70s in Phoenix.

High pressure slowly starts to build into the region by the end of the work week, bringing our highs to the upper 80s. We will stay dry for at least the next seven days in Arizona.

Have a great day!

