Missing 11-year-old Glendale boy with autism found

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After missing for hours, Glendale police say an 11-year-old boy with autism was found on Tuesday night. Police didn’t say where Kaleb Wyble was located or if he was injured.

He was originally last seen around 12:45 p.m. near 65th Avenue and Glendale Avenue and police put out a bulletin on his disappearance around 2:30 p.m.

