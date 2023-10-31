Your Life
Missing 11-year-old Glendale boy with autism found

Caleb Wyble, 11, was missing for hours before he was found.
Caleb Wyble, 11, was missing for hours before he was found.(Glendale Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After missing for hours, Glendale police say an 11-year-old boy with autism was found on Tuesday night. Police didn’t say where Kaleb Wyble was located or if he was injured.

He was originally last seen around 12:45 p.m. near 65th Avenue and Glendale Avenue and police put out a bulletin on his disappearance around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

