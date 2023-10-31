Mesa police investigating after body found in canal near Loop 202

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police are investigating after a body was found in a canal near the Loop 202 freeway Tuesday morning.

At this time details are limited, but officers tell Arizona’s Family that a person riding their bike reported that a body was floating in the canal near Brown Road and the 202. Moments later, police and fire officials arrived and are actively working to recover the body from the water. No other information has been released.

