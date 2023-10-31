Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mesa police investigating after body found in canal near Loop 202

At this time details are limited, but officers tell Arizona’s Family that a person riding their...
At this time details are limited, but officers tell Arizona’s Family that a person riding their bike reported that a body was floating in the canal near Brown Road and the Loop 202 freeway.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police are investigating after a body was found in a canal near the Loop 202 freeway Tuesday morning.

At this time details are limited, but officers tell Arizona’s Family that a person riding their bike reported that a body was floating in the canal near Brown Road and the 202. Moments later, police and fire officials arrived and are actively working to recover the body from the water. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

File image
DPS searching for truck driver that plowed through crash scene on I-10 south of Phoenix
Health officials are urging trick-or-treaters to be safe.
Officials provide tips for safe trick-or-treating around Phoenix this Halloween
Police are asking for anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward.
Queen Creek boy dies after violent attack at party
On Your Side's Susan Campbell has a look at what investigators look for and why you should...
How to avoid buying counterfeit Diamondbacks gear