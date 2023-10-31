Grand Canyon University fined $38M after feds say school misled doctoral program costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Education hit the country’s largest private Christian university, Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University, with a $37.7 million fine, saying the school misled costs about its doctoral programs. The move comes weeks after the school complained that the feds were retaliating over its fight seeking nonprofit status.

Federal officials made the announcement Tuesday morning after a Federal Student Aid investigation found that GCU falsely advertised a lower cost than what nearly all students ended up paying to complete their doctoral degree. The feds say the university has 20 days to request a hearing on why the fine shouldn’t be imposed, adding that certain conditions have been made in order for the school to continue to be financial aid-eligible.

“GCU lied about the cost of its doctoral programs to attract students to enroll,” said FSA Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray. “FSA takes its oversight responsibilities seriously. GCU’s lies harmed students, broke their trust, and led to unexpectedly high levels of student debt. Today, we are holding GCU accountable for its actions, protecting students and taxpayers, and upholding the integrity of the federal student aid programs.”

The feds say that GCU’s own data show that less than two percent of graduates completed the program with the advertised costs. “For the vast majority of graduates, “continuation courses”—which added extra costs—were necessary to complete the dissertation requirement in these doctoral programs,” the Education Department wrote in a news release, explaining that when presented with the evidence, federal officials were pointed to “a series of fine print disclosures included in some of its enrollment agreements and other documents distributed to students.”

As part of the fed’s announcement, the Federal Student Aid office added five specific conditions to allow continued processing of student aid.” The agreement requires that GCU not make “substantial misrepresentations” related to degree costs, must agree to a monitor, agree to quarterly reporting about its investigations or legal proceedings involving accrediting agencies, must send currently enrolled doctoral students how to file a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education, and instruct employees on how to use the FSA Tips hotline to report misconduct or violations.

“Today’s action demonstrates the Department’s ongoing commitment to enforcing higher education laws and regulations and protecting students, taxpayers, and the integrity of the federal student aid programs.,” the Education Department further explained

GCU did not immediately release a statement, but Arizona’s Family has asked for comment. Last week, state Republican lawmakers sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, calling such investigations “an assault against Christian education.”

