Glendale police searching for missing 11-year-old boy with autism

Caleb Wyble, 11, was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near 6500 W. Glendale Ave.
Caleb Wyble, 11, was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near 6500 W. Glendale Ave.(Glendale Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Kaleb Wyble was last seen around 12:45 p.m. near 6500 W. Glendale Ave. He’s described as White, about 5′5″ and has dirty blond hair with pink streaks. Police say he was last seen wearing a red “Lilo & Stitch” t-shirt that says “hangry,” as well as gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and gray/black DC skater-style shoes.

Anyone with information on Kaleb’s whereabouts is asked to contact Glendale PD’s non-emergency line at (623) 930-3000.

