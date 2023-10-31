Your Life
Expect heavier traffic near downtown Phoenix due to Suns, D-backs games Halloween night

Beware of heavy traffic troubles along I-10 and the downtown Phoenix area on Halloween night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will be a frightening evening if you plan to embrace the chaos and be anywhere near downtown Phoenix on Halloween night. Not only will the World Series’ Game 4 be happening at Chase Field, but the Suns will be hosting a home game against the San Antonio Spurs blocks away at Footprint Center.

The Arizona Department of Transportation expects Tuesday’s witching hours will be between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as more than 60,000 haunting spirits will be walking among the thousands already in the downtown area. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. while the tip-off is at 7 p.m., and as such, parking will be extremely limited, with Arizona’s Family witnessing some spots charging upwards of $40. So, what is the best way to get around? Valley Metro, by far!

There are 12 free park-and-ride locations where you can safely leave your car and hop on the light rail. Tickets are super cheap, too! One-day passes are $4 for adults and $2 for children and elderly. Do note, however, that because more people will be in transit, you’ll want to download the Valley Metro app so you don’t have to wait at a station vending machine.

Valley Metro has "park and rides" where you can park for free and then take the light rail -- which is only $4 for a day pass!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

