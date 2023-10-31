DPS searching for truck driver that plowed through crash scene on I-10 south of Phoenix

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is searching for a truck driver who reportedly plowed through a crash scene near Sun Lakes early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Riggs Road around 7:30 a.m. At the scene, troopers said a commercial truck driver failed to stop and plowed through the initial crash scene involving three vehicles.

Multiple people sustained minor or moderate injuries. However, troopers are still looking for the truck in question. Details on what led up to either crash are still under investigation, and a description of the truck hasn’t been released.

ADOT temporarily closed the freeway, but it has since reopened. The investigation remains ongoing.

