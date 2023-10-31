D-backs offense disappears in World Series Game 3, Rangers win 3-1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Texas Rangers had a three-run third inning, capped off by a Corey Seager homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bats went cold as they fall to the Texas Rangers 3-1 in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. Texas now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday.

In the eighth inning, pinch-hitting Emmanuel Rivera got a lead-off double, and then Geraldo Perdomo drove him in with a single, cutting the Rangers’ lead to 3-1. It was the first time Arizona had a base runner reach third base or home all game. The sellout crowd of 48,517 in Chase Field finally had something to cheer about.

But the excitement was short-lived. Corbin Carroll struck out as he watched a 2-2 slider go down the middle of the plate, and then Ketel Marte hit into a double play to end the inning.

Twenty-three-year-old Brand Pfaddt wasn’t as dominant as he had been but had an OK start, giving up only four hits but three earned runs and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. On the other side, Max Scherzer left the game after 36 pitches because of back tightness. He was hit in the back with a line drive from Alek Thomas in the second inning. He pitched three scoreless innings and gave up only two hits.

Texas scored first in the third inning with two outs when Marcus Semien singled and drove in Nathaniel Lowe, who led the inning off with a double. Then Corey Seager hit his two-run bomb, his second homer of the World Series. It was also his 18th postseason home run of his career, which is tied for second-most all-time among short stops.

There was a big mistake on the base paths early in the game that has D-backs fans wondering, “What if.” Christian Walker hit a double in the second inning, and then Tommy Pham singled. There was a miscommunication between Walker and the third base coach, Tony Perezchica, and Walker was thrown out at home. Perezchica initially was giving the ‘go’ sign but then changed his mind to ‘stop,’ but it appears Walker didn’t see it. So, instead of men on the corners with no outs, it was Pham on second with one out. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. popped out, and then Alek Thomas grounded out.

Ketel extended his record postseason game hit-streak to 19 games with a two-out single in the sixth.

