D-backs look to bounce back in Game 4 after Rangers take 2-1 World Series lead

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) Corey Seager is playing on a different level this postseason, and that’s proving to be bad news for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The star shortstop blasted a two-run homer in the third inning to put the Rangers on top in Game 3 of the World Series Monday night. Then when it looked like the D-backs were getting something started in the eighth, Seager made a sliding stop and started a double play that might have saved the game. The Rangers would win 3-1, taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic.

Things were looking positive for the D-backs in the scoreless second inning as Christian Walker waited to see if Tommy Pham’s liner would drop in right field. But as third base coach Tony Perezchica initially waived Walker home, he changed his mind and put up the stop sign. But Walker apparently didn’t see it and was tagged out at the plate.

“Was it a pivotal moment in the game? Absolutely,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We talk about making statements and I’m not going to lie, it hurt a little bit.”

The D-backs would go on to score one run in the eighth, but the Rangers never relinquished the lead. It wasn’t all bad news for Arizona. Ketel Marte extended his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games with a line-drive single in the sixth inning.

Now it’s onto Game 4 in Phoenix on Tuesday at 5:03 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel sponsored by Budweiser. The ceremonial pitch will be thrown by Masters Champion, ASU alumnus and Phoenix resident Jon Rahm.

The national anthem will be performed by Mickey Guyton, the 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year and a four-time GRAMMY nominee. The Chase Field roof is expected to be open again, and there will be a flyover from the 924th Fighter Group from Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

The D-backs are going with a bullpen game Tuesday, and Joe Mantiply is expected to be the starting pitcher. Texas will start left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Game 5 will also be played in Phoenix before the series heads back to Arlington for Game 6 on Friday and (if necessary) Game 7 on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

