Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Creed announces dates for 2024 reunion tour

Creed bassist Brian Marshall, guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and lead singer...
Creed bassist Brian Marshall, guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and lead singer Scott Stapp pose during a press conference before the band's show Friday, Sept. 25, 2009 in Houston. The band announced a reunion for their first show in 12 years in July 2023, followed by a North American tour. (Dave Einsel / AP Images for ROCKPIT)(Dave Einsel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Creed is reuniting for a reunion tour in 2024 that will hit 40 cities across North America.

In July, the band announced the reunion for their first show in 12 years.

The band, featuring all four original members, will headline the Summer of ‘99 Cruise taking place the weekend of April 18-22 along with a second cruise the following weekend.

Following that cruise, the band will tour across the U.S. supported by artists including 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck joining the tour on select dates.

The Summer of ‘99 tour will kick off in July.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

July 17 - Green Bay, Wisconsin - Resch Center

July 19 - Monticello, Iowa - Great Jones County Fair

July 20 - Walker, Minnesota - Moondance Jam

July 23 - Simpsonville, South Carolina - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion

July 26 - Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

July 32 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

August 3 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6 - Bridgeport, Connecticut - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 7 -Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 - St. Louis, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Ruoff Music Center

August 13 - Nashville, Tennessee - Ascend Amphitheater

August 14 - Pelham, Alabama - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 16 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17 - Welch, Minnesota - Treasure Island Amphitheater

August 20 - Gilford, New Hampshire - BankNH Pavilion

August 21 - Boston, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

August 23 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium

August 24 - Saratoga Springs, New York - Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 31 - San Bernardino, California | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ‘99 And Beyond Festival)

September 1 - Wheatland, California - Toyota Amphitheatre

September 4 - Phoenix, Arizona - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre

September 7 - Denver, Colorado - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 10 - Rogers, Arizona - Walmart AMP

September 11 - Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 13 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center

September 14 - Houston, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 16 - Brandon, Mississippi - Brandon Amphitheater

September 18 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 20 - Tampa, Florida - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 21 - West Palm Beach, Florida - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 - Jacksonville, Florida - Daily’s Place

September 25 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 27 - Darien Lake, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 28 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

More information on the tour, including tickets, can be found on the band’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

FILE - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Brian...
Matthew Perry mourned by ‘Friends’ co-stars: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter’s family reached out to sheriff 5 months before rampage, sheriff’s office says
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes.
‘It was an evil act’: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend with zip tie