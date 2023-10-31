Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Border Patrol agent hurt in crash at checkpoint near Yuma released from hospital

Investigators say a pick-up truck rammed through the checkpoint, injuring eight people, including two border agents.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent is out of the hospital after being injured in a crash at a checkpoint near Yuma last week.

The crash happened on Oct. 21 at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma. Officials say a pickup truck driver rammed into the checkpoint, injuring eight people, including two agents. The agents were in critical condition and were flown to a Phoenix hospital for more advanced care. On Monday, one of the agents was released; however, the second injured agent is still hospitalized.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says impairment is ruled out; however, the cause of the crash is still unclear. “We don’t believe there was intent here. We have interviewed the passengers. Remember this at-fault vehicle had people sent to the hospital; some were released, but investigators have gotten around to interviewing everybody. So at this point, we’re going under the assumption it wasn’t intentional,” said Bart Graves with DPS.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Sam Baker hopes that sharing these stories will encourage children to read more and spark...
Scottsdale WWII veteran writes new children’s book
Yolan Miller's insurance company determined she drove only 12.5 miles, not making it to Jerome.
The family of missing Sedona woman Yolan Miller reveal why they don’t believe she’s still alive
Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during...
D-backs offense disappears in World Series Game 3, Rangers win 3-1
Andreyo later died at the hospital.
Graphic: New body-cam video shows Tempe police shooting, killing armed man