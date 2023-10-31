Border Patrol agent hurt in crash at checkpoint near Yuma released from hospital

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent is out of the hospital after being injured in a crash at a checkpoint near Yuma last week.

The crash happened on Oct. 21 at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma. Officials say a pickup truck driver rammed into the checkpoint, injuring eight people, including two agents. The agents were in critical condition and were flown to a Phoenix hospital for more advanced care. On Monday, one of the agents was released; however, the second injured agent is still hospitalized.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says impairment is ruled out; however, the cause of the crash is still unclear. “We don’t believe there was intent here. We have interviewed the passengers. Remember this at-fault vehicle had people sent to the hospital; some were released, but investigators have gotten around to interviewing everybody. So at this point, we’re going under the assumption it wasn’t intentional,” said Bart Graves with DPS.

