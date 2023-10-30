Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Younger couples more likely to have separate financial accounts, survey finds

Just over 20% of Gen Zers and Millennials say financial infidelity is worse than physical infidelity
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Only about one in four Gen Zers and only about a third of Millennials are completely combining their finances with their spouse or partner, according to a new Bankrate.com survey.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate.com, said what usually works best for couples falls somewhere in the middle.

“I think the yours, mine and ours approach works really well for a lot of people,” Rossman explained. “So that would be you have some money that’s yours and yours alone. A lot of people like that independence. But then you also have money that’s shared for household goals. I think that’s important, too.”

Rossman said completely separate accounts leaves room for secret debt or spending. He said transparency is important but there’s no one size fits all answer.

“Maybe schedule an informal money date with your spouse every month or every few weeks and just check in, because I think that’s part of the advice here is we need to get pulling in the same direction,” Rossman suggested.

Rossman said even if partners want some independence over their finances, whether they’re married or in a relationship and living together, there will be joint financial objectives.

His best advice is to talk early and often about financial goals and responsibilities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people