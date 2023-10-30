Your Life
Tucson man accused of making violent threats to put pipe bombs on school buses in Indiana

The United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, will handle Faroki's prosecution.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tucson man is accused of using his phone to call and make multiple violent threats in Indiana and Tucson. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Amir Safavi Farohki was arrested on a federal complaint and arrest warrant by the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force for using his phone to call and threaten to put pipe bombs on school buses in the Castleton area of Indianapolis. Authorities say Farohki also faces charges for violently threatening an Indiana Police Department employee.

According to the complaint, Farohki used his phone in Arizona to call the Indianapolis Police Department and told police they should send officers to a specific location in the Casleton area because he planned to put pipe bombs on the school buses and shoot any responding officers. Faroki also reportedly used his phone to call and threaten to rape and murder an employee of the Bloomington, Indiana, Police Department and told the victim he would wait outside until the end of her shift.

The complaint also alleges that Farohki made threats to shoot staff and patients at the Tucson ER Hospital on Oct. 21. He also reportedly made similar threats to the Northwest Hospital in Tucson on Oct. 22 and 23.

It is not yet known what specific charges Farohki faces, but the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, will handle his prosecution.

