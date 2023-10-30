Your Life
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride

A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an accident. (WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) - Just days before Halloween, a haunted hayride in Rhode Island was shut down because of an injury.

A teenage worker is in critical condition after getting dragged under a tractor.

Seven Cedars Farm is quiet after a 14-year-old girl was struck Saturday night by a trailer carrying about 30 people.

“The individual that was struck was an employee there,” said Steven Quattrini, deputy chief with Smithfield Fire Department. “She was an actor, and she got caught up underneath the trailer and got dragged and lodged with the rear wheels.”

Smithfield fire officials say the incident happened in the woods around 8 p.m.

“It was fortunate the operator of the tractor, when he realized there was a problem going on behind him, stopped it immediately,” Quattrini said. “He was assisted by other occupants that were on that trailer and physically had to lift it up, so the trailer is probably 25 feet long probably 10 feet wide they had to lift that off of her.”

The teen was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with what authorities described as critical injuries. Officials say those include broken bones.

The farm shut down the operation after the incident.

One woman said she was waiting in line at time when an announcement was made about the accident. She says first responders were quickly on scene, adding she came “came for a fright night and got a real horror.”

After investigating fire officials had cleared hayrides to happen Sunday but without actors.

The farm shared on social media there would be no more this season, saying they felt it was the right thing to do and there was no way they could continue after that.

“We are absolutely devastated by this incident, and we want to send our thoughts and prayers to the actor and her family involved,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “We are completely heartbroken over this, and we hope she has a speedy recovery!”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

