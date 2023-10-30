Your Life
The Queen of Clean shares her tips for soft and clean laundry

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb is here with the hacks you want to know about to keep that laundry soft and clean.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Queen of Clean Linda Cobb has some tips for you that will keep your laundry soft and clean.

Dryer Softener

You can soften your laundry in the drier while using some simple options — instead of those chemical-cocktail dryer sheets. You can use wool dryer balls, which help absorb the moisture from your laundry, drying your clothes and sheets faster. Dryer balls are also eco-friendly and you can used them over and over.

If you want to get rid of the static electricity that builds up in the dryer, you can make an aluminum ball using that aluminum foil in your kitchen cabinet or drawer.

Watch the video for more laundry tips.

