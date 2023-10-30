Your Life
Puppy found abandoned with zip tie around neck near I-10 in Benson

A puppy was found abandoned with a zip tie placed tightly around her neck earlier this month in...
A puppy was found abandoned with a zip tie placed tightly around her neck earlier this month in Benson.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A puppy is recovering after being found with a zip tie paced tightly around her neck earlier this month in southern Arizona.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a truck driver spotted the pup next to an Interstate 10 exit ramp in Benson. DPS says the driver stopped, removed the zip tie, gave her water and called for help. A trooper responded and found the puppy with a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes. Even so, DPS says the dog was “friendly and happy despite her ordeal.”

The trooper took the puppy to the Benson Animal Shelter, where she was checked and treated for medical issues. Now more than a week later, the shelter says the puppy is doing well and is in a foster home pending adoption.

This marks the second animal abuse investigation over the past two months in roughly the same area. On Aug. 26, an elderly, blind dog was also found abandoned near I-10 in Benson, which later led to the arrest of a Phoenix woman.

A Phoenix woman is facing animal cruelty charges after the Cochise County sheriff found her dog on the I-10.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

