Phoenix Suns unveil court design for upcoming In-Season Tournament

The court will on full display during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament that tips off on...
The court will on full display during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament that tips off on Nov. 10.(Phoenix Suns)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) For the first time, a tournament will be played during the NBA regular season. As previously announced, the Phoenix Suns will tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the inaugural In-Season Tournament on Nov. 10. Now the Suns are giving fans a first look at what the court will look like during the tournament.

The Suns posted the Footprint Center court’s design on social media Monday morning. The court’s primary color will be purple with a teal stripe running basket-to-basket. The design incorporates artwork of the tournament trophy, along with “El Valle” at center court.

The NBA In-Season Tournament splits all 30 teams into three five-team groups in each conference. The Suns were randomly selected to play in Western Conference Group A, with the schedule below:

DateOpponentSiteTime (MST)
Friday, Nov. 10Los Angeles LakersFootprint Center, Phoenix8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17Utah JazzDelta Center, Salt Lake City8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21Portland Trail BlazersFootprint Center, Phoenix7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24Memphis GrizzliesFedExForum, Memphis3 p.m.

You’ll be able to watch all four tournament games for free over-the-air on 3TV (KTVK) and Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE). All the details can be found here.

Following initial play, eight teams will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds and onto quarterfinal games on Dec. 4-5. The four teams that advance to the semifinals will play at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, followed by the championship game two days later. Find more about the inaugural In-Season Tournament here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

