Phoenix Rising advances to USL Championship Western Conference Final

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Rising FC advanced to the Western Conference Final Saturday night after scoring a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC.

Emil Cullo and Danny Trejo both scored 109 minutes apart at Irvine’s Championship Soccer Stadium in California. The extra time proved to be crucial for Rising to take control of the match and score a win against the team that had a four-game winning streak.

Arizona’s Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising, which means you’ll be able to watch the final against Sacramento Republic FC live on 3TV Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Arizona residents can also watch it by streaming on the AZFamily mobile news app and on AZFamily.com.

