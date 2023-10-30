Phoenix police identify man killed in late-night shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night in Phoenix. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Isaiah Petite.

Officers were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Maricopa Street around 10 p.m. and found Petite suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating, and so far, it’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information on Petite’s death is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

