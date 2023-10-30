Nonprofit debunks human trafficking concerns with World Series coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Whenever a big game comes to the valley, there is always a huge concern for an uptick in human trafficking with thousands of people and millions of dollars coming into the Valley. But a spokesperson with Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network said according to their data, that is not the case.

“I think there is a lot of myths that there is a lot of human trafficking that happen with these events,” said Stacey Sutherland, the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network Programing Director.

Sutherland said human trafficking is a big issue in the Valley which mostly starts online. Sutherland said traffickers use different methods to gain the trust of underage girls online which leads to sex trafficking. Sutherland said trafficking is not like the movies such as ‘Taken’ where girls are kidnapped and forced into the trade, she said she has not heard of that happening in the 10 years she’s been involved in the helping victims.

“Really its a grooming process that happens on the internet where people get recruited so I’m not worried about people getting kidnapped and trafficked while they’re here enjoying the game,” said Sutherland.

Those who have information about possible human trafficking are encouraged to call the Arizona Tip Line at 1-877-4AZ-TIPS (1-877-429-8477).

