New Kids on the Block coming to Phoenix next summer

Summer 2024 Tour
Summer 2024 Tour(New Kids on the Block)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The multi-platinum boy band from the 80s New Kids on the Block announced Tuesday morning The Magic Summer 2024 Tour, described as a “reimagining” of the band’s 1990 tour at the height of the group’s popularity.

Step by step, the band will get to you during their 2024 summer tour in over 40 cities, including Phoenix, on Tuesday, July 9. Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and Jonathan and Jordan Knight plan to take you back in time to relive the magic with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The band will perform their greatest hits that have always been on your mind for a summer of fun and nostalgia.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Wahlberg said. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Over 3 million fans attended the 1990 tour, which was in promotion of their album “Step By Step.” Along with the tour, the band is also bringing back their official dolls.

Tickets for the July 9 show go on sale for the NKOTB fan club on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers can buy tickets from Nov. 1 at noon until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. Additional early sales will appear throughout the week. General tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

