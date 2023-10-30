Motorcyclist killed in crash may have been driving 120mph+, Yavapai Co. deputies say

BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist killed in a crash this weekend in Bagdad may have been driving at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday when deputies got a report of a head-on collision and arrived to find a motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver in the other vehicle told investigators she was reportedly turning into her driveway and “never saw the motorcycle coming,” YCSO said in a news release. She stayed on the scene and did not display any signs of impairment. She is not being charged in this crash.

Other witnesses also reported the motorcycle was traveling at high speeds before the collision occurred. An investigation remains ongoing and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

