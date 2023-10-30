Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after crash in west Phoenix

An investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to process evidence from the crash.
An investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to process evidence from the crash.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by two cars in west Phoenix on Saturday evening. Police were called to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and two cars near 91st Avenue and Holly Street around 6 p.m. Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist, identified as 39-year-old Juan Barraza, injured on the road. He was treated by the fire department but died at the scene. Police say the drivers of the two other vehicles stayed on the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Detectives say a car was going north on 91st Avenue when it turned left onto Holly Street in front of Barraza, who was heading south. Barraza then crashed into the car, fell off his motorcycle and was hit by another vehicle. An investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to process evidence from the crash.

