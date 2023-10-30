Your Life
Mild Monday forecast in store for the Valley; temps to climb a little

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday 10/30/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to the new week with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am for some areas above 3,000 feet, including portions of Mohave, Yavapai and Gila Counties. In the Valley, temperatures are cooler in the 40s in some spots. There’s a wide range of temperatures this morning across the Valley metro thanks to breeziness. While some areas are as cool as the upper 40s, some spots haven’t cooled below the 60s thanks to mixing of the air from winds.

Winds are expected to stay elevated today and tomorrow thanks to high pressure building across our region. This pressure gradient will drive strong easterly winds through Tuesday across our area. In the Valley, easterly and northeasterly winds can be expected between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible.

Temperatures will climb to the low 80s today and to the mid 80s tomorrow. It will be mild for trick or treaters this year with temperatures dropping to the 70s after sunset under clear skies.

The rest of the week looks dry with lighter winds and a slow warming trend. Look for mid 80s through Friday and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

