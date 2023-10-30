Mesa business grants woman’s dying wish to attend Arizona Cardinals game

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman’s dying wish to see the Arizona Cardinals in action with her family came true on Sunday with the help of a Mesa business.

Eva Hernandez was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer back in June, and doctors gave her two months to live. Since then, she has been focusing on making memories with her loved ones. Her dying wish was to go to a Cardinals game with her family, and her niece posted the wish on social media.

The post made its way to Semper Fi Heating and Cooling, who sponsored a suite for Hernandez and her family to go to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. “The way the sponsors have reached out and the community, the support that, oh my god, it’s overwhelming. I’m so grateful. I am so so grateful,” said Hernandez.

“Our founder, a Marine, his biggest belief is community. Being involved in the community and its being involved in those that support you. And so that’s what we eat, breathe, and sleep here. Always prepared, always faithful,” said Tyler Briggs from Semper Fi Heating and Cooling.

The family rode in a limo to State Farm Stadium, had matching t-shirts, and spent some time on the field. A photographer went along with them to help capture all the special memories.

No matter the outcome, Sunday’s game was truly a win for the Hernandez family, one that they will cherish forever.

