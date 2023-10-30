Your Life
Man critically hurt after shooting at east Phoenix 7-Eleven

At least one bullet hole was seen on a white SUV in the parking lot.
At least one bullet hole was seen on a white SUV in the parking lot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a east Phoenix 7-Eleven.

Details are still limited, but Phoenix police responded to initial reports of a shooting near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a bullet hole through the driver door of a BMW SUV in the parking lot of the convenience store. Phoenix police officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family a man inside of the vehicle had been shot at least once. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where as of Monday morning, he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to shooting. A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

