Man critically hurt after shooting at east Phoenix 7-Eleven

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a east Phoenix 7-Eleven.

Details are still limited, but Phoenix police responded to initial reports of a shooting near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a bullet hole through the driver door of a BMW SUV in the parking lot of the convenience store. Phoenix police officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family a man inside of the vehicle had been shot at least once. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where as of Monday morning, he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to shooting. A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.