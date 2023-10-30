Your Life
Man accused of killing man, injuring another in separate stabbings in Laveen

Nick Joseph Gil Hernandez, 39, is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 30-year-old Frank Sunn.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A man is jailed after allegedly stabbing two men over a two-day period last week in Laveen, one of whom later died. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Nick Joseph Gil Hernandez.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, Phoenix police responded to a Circle K near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. There, they found 30-year-old Frank Sunn suffering from at least one stab wound. He died a short time later at the hospital. Silent Witness soon released surveillance photos of a possible suspect.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded to reports of another stabbing about a half mile away in the area of 47th Avenue and Baseline Road. A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police say he is expected to survive, but was uncooperative with investigators.

According to police, Hernandez was detained at the scene of the second stabbing and later linked to the incident on the previous day. He was booked into jail on one count of murder. It’s unclear what led up to either crime.

