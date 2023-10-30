Man accused of break-ins, rapes in Tempe indicted on 12 felony charges

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man linked to a number of burglaries and sexual assault in Tempe has been indicted on 12 felony counts, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Twenty-four-year-old Djimon Boggs was arrested earlier this month after a crime spree terrified a Tempe neighborhood near University Drive and McClintock Road, not far from the campus of Arizona State University. Court documents alleged that Boggs was armed and violent during those attacks. In one instance, Boggs allegedly held a gun to a woman’s face and admittedly telling her he was going to steal from her. In another instance, Boggs reported held a knife to a woman’s neck as she screamed for help and police were told that Boggs threatened to kill one of the victims. After his arrest, detectives described Boggs as remorseful but emphasized his “extreme violence” during the alleged crimes.

“This individual terrorized a community of students and victimized a number of women, some who will have scars that last a lifetime,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Given the repeated offenses and the violent nature of these crimes, our office asked for and was granted a high bond that will keep the defendant in jail while he awaits trial.”

Boggs faces three counts of sexual assault, two counts of attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and kidnapping. He’s been held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.