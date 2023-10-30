Your Life
It’ll be perfect weather for Halloween for the Phoenix area

Cold night tonight for parts of SE AZ
The roof of Chase Field will be open Monday night for Game 3 of the Fall Classic.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cooler air sweeping in behind a low-pressure center to the north dropped our daytime highs to kick off World Series week here in the Valley! Daytime highs were in the upper 70s across most of the Valley, a nice change from the warm weekend. The roof of Chase Field will be open Monday night for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s across the Valley. There is a freeze warning for parts of southeastern Arizona for below-freezing temperatures, so please protect your sensitive plants and exposed pipes and bring your pets indoors. After Halloween Tuesday’s highs in the low 80s, the “trick or treat” forecast falls into the mid-70s after sunset.

Looks nice! Drive slow and safe!
Looks nice! Drive slow and safe!(AZ Family)

A gradual warming trend will begin and we will see temperatures warming a few degrees each day under sunny skies. Mid-80s by Wednesday, with upper 80s across south-central Arizona as we head into the first weekend of November! Sunny and dry with no rain in the forecast, with a light breeze each afternoon by mid-week.

