Future USS Arizona attack submarine assigned commanding officer

Cmdr. Thomas Digan, commanding officer of PCU Arizona (SSN 8030 is piped ashore following the...
Cmdr. Thomas Digan, commanding officer of PCU Arizona (SSN 8030 is piped ashore following the PCU Arizona (SSN 803) establishment of command ceremony that was held at Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) in Groton, Conn. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.(John Narewski/U.S. Dept. of Defense)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTON, CONN. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The future USS Arizona has been assigned a commanding officer, marking the first time in over eight decades the U.S. Navy has named a skipper for a ship with the same namesake.

Cmdr. Thomas Digan assumed command of the Arizona during a ceremony at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, Conn., on Friday. It’s an achievement he calls a highlight of his career.

“We are all very proud to be a part of the next warship named after the Grand Canyon State and look forward to completing this new construction process and eventually take Arizona out to sea to defend America for decades to come,” Digan said.

The USS Arizona (SSN 803) will be the third U.S. Navy vessel named for the state. Currently dubbed “PCU Arizona,” it will be the 30th nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarine to enter into service with the Navy. Capable of holding a crew of 135, it will ultimately join the SUBRON 12 and be one of two squadrons based out of the Naval base in Connecticut. It’s standard protocol to classify ships as PCU if they have not yet been commissioned.

The last vessel to carry the name USS Arizona (BB 39) was a battleship attacked on the naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and has long been memorialized in honor of the 1,177 who died on board. The latest ship will be sponsored by Nikki Stratton, the granddaughter of one of the last surviving members of the USS Arizona.

“My grandfather was a proud member of Battleship Arizona, and one of the fortunate few to survive that day,” Stratton said. “Just as the men of BB 39, in 1916, forged their path into the history books, so too will the men and women of SSN 803.”

