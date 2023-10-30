Embrace the Chaos: D-backs host Rangers in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Fall Classic is back in Phoenix for the first time since 2001 as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are set to play in Game 3 of the World Series, tied at one game apiece. Monday’s game at Chase Field begins at 5:03 p.m. MST.

The first two games of the series were played in Arlington, which began with a heartbreaking loss for the D-backs in the 11th inning on Friday night. The Snakes bounced back on Saturday, routing the Rangers 9-1 as Merrill Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven innings. Ketel Marte also extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games.

So far, the D-backs and Rangers combined for zero errors over the first two games of the Fall Classic, which is the first time that’s happened since 2018. That’s no accident. The two teams made the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season and have a combined eight finalists for Gold Glove awards.

The Series, just the third between wild-card teams, shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Monday. Arizona will start rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, while Texas will counter with veteran righty Max Scherzer. Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez, 2001 World Series Champions, are slated to throw the ceremonial first pitches.

Chase Field will also host the series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be back in Arlington.

