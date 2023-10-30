Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Embrace the Chaos: D-backs host Rangers in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Fall Classic is back in Phoenix for the first time since 2001 as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are set to play in Game 3 of the World Series, tied at one game apiece. Monday’s game at Chase Field begins at 5:03 p.m. MST.

The first two games of the series were played in Arlington, which began with a heartbreaking loss for the D-backs in the 11th inning on Friday night. The Snakes bounced back on Saturday, routing the Rangers 9-1 as Merrill Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven innings. Ketel Marte also extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games.

So far, the D-backs and Rangers combined for zero errors over the first two games of the Fall Classic, which is the first time that’s happened since 2018. That’s no accident. The two teams made the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season and have a combined eight finalists for Gold Glove awards.

The Series, just the third between wild-card teams, shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Monday. Arizona will start rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, while Texas will counter with veteran righty Max Scherzer. Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez, 2001 World Series Champions, are slated to throw the ceremonial first pitches.

Chase Field will also host the series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be back in Arlington.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

D-backs CEO & President Derrick Hall believed in the team.
Arizona D-backs President Derrick Hall on World Series
Tina Conroy reveals family-led trafficking nightmare inspiring bravery amidst adversity.
Nonprofit debunks human trafficking concerns with World Series coming to Phoenix
Max Scherzer is being glued together to make his start in World Series Game 3.
Rangers’ Scherzer being glued together for start vs. Diamondbacks in Game 3
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jace Peterson scores on a two-run single by Emmanuel Rivera during the...
Tommy Pham gives up chance for first 5-for-5 World Series game, gives at-bat to Jace Peterson