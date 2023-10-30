Community helps woman battling cancer fulfill wish to see Arizona Cardinals play

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A local business is giving back to a Cardinals fan who is battling a terminal illness.

Eva Hernandez was diagnosed with an aggressive type of bladder cancer back in June, and doctors only gave her two months to live. Since then, she’s been focusing on making memories with loved ones. Her niece posted on social media that Eva would love to go to a Cardinals game with her family. The post made its way to Semper Fi Heating and Cooling. The company then sponsored a suite for the Cardinals game for Eva and her family.

“I love football,” Eva said. “And the way the sponsors have reached out, and the community, the support that — oh, my God — it’s overwhelming. I’m so grateful. The response from the community — a suite, a limo picking me up — I hopefully get some autographs. It’s just amazing everything that’s been put together.”

They all went to the game in matching t-shirts. They all went to the game in matching t-shirts. A photographer also accompanied them to make sure the entire family could treasure this day forever.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.