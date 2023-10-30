Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Community helps woman battling cancer fulfill wish to see Arizona Cardinals play

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Eva Hernandez has been fighting bladder cancer and the one thing she always wanted was to see the Arizona Cardinals play in person.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A local business is giving back to a Cardinals fan who is battling a terminal illness.

Eva Hernandez was diagnosed with an aggressive type of bladder cancer back in June, and doctors only gave her two months to live. Since then, she’s been focusing on making memories with loved ones. Her niece posted on social media that Eva would love to go to a Cardinals game with her family. The post made its way to Semper Fi Heating and Cooling. The company then sponsored a suite for the Cardinals game for Eva and her family.

“I love football,” Eva said. “And the way the sponsors have reached out, and the community, the support that — oh, my God — it’s overwhelming. I’m so grateful. The response from the community — a suite, a limo picking me up — I hopefully get some autographs. It’s just amazing everything that’s been put together.”

They all went to the game in matching t-shirts. They all went to the game in matching t-shirts. A photographer also accompanied them to make sure the entire family could treasure this day forever.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Hernandez has been fighting bladder cancer and doctors estimated back in June that she has two...
Community helps woman with cancer see Arizona Cardinals play in person
Teri Friendland said she created the Pink Ribbon 360 program when one of her friends had breast...
Phoenix program helps breast cancer survivors regain strength
Teri Friendland created the Pink Ribbon 360 program when a friend had breast cancer and...
Phoenix program helps breast cancer survivors regain strength
One of Sgt. Brogdon's five children has been dealing with a heart defect, resulting in surgery...
Organization helping family of Camp Verde officer shot in line of duty