City of Somerton lights up tower red in support of Arizona Diamondbacks

Somerton wants the Diamondbacks to know the city is rooting for the team.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Somerton is cheering on the Arizona Diamondbacks as they take on the Texas Rangers in the World Series. Their iconic water tower is going red in support of the team. The red lights on the tower can be viewed from across the city.

Somerton’s city manager, Lizandro Galaviz, said this MLB season has brought the community together. “We often change the color of the tower depending on what events are happening, or when we want to show our support for a cause. The mayor and city council really thought it would be great to do this,” he said.

Somerton wants the Diamondbacks to know the city is rooting for the team. “It brings so many things to Arizona and Somerton , you know, people go and watch the games and participate, they come together, and we have one common goal, and that is hopefully the Diamondbacks win the world series,” he said.

He said the tower will glow red until the Diamondbacks win the World Series.

