Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Analysts expect Arizona gas prices to go below $4 this week

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the...
“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The average price of gasoline around Phoenix fell by 22 cents a gallon in the last week, with the average price being around $4.12 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s recent weekly survey.

Compared to a month ago, the average price fell by 87 cents, and compared to a year ago, the average price is about 45 cents less. The average price drop in Phoenix is greater than the national average. However, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.43.

The lowest price recorded on the survey for Phoenix was $3.43, while the most expensive in the state was around $6.09. The lowest price in the state was $3.13 a gallon.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone done extremely quickly, a trend that will see Arizona fall back below $4 this week.”

Find the cheapest gas near you

Arizona's Family First Alert Traffic gas prices tracker.

Gas prices rising in Las Vegas

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

A Scottsdale jeweler and his family describe how they helped design the World Series ring for...
How a Scottsdale jeweler helped design the 2001 World Series ring
With the news not being so great lately, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been a bright spot and...
D-backs run in the World Series bringing people together
A Scottsdale WWII veteran is a writer and, at 101 years old, just released a new children's...
Scottsdale WWII vet releases new children's book at 101 years old
FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an...
Doctors could revive bid to block Arizona ban on abortions performed due to genetic abnormality