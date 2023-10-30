Analysts expect Arizona gas prices to go below $4 this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The average price of gasoline around Phoenix fell by 22 cents a gallon in the last week, with the average price being around $4.12 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s recent weekly survey.

Compared to a month ago, the average price fell by 87 cents, and compared to a year ago, the average price is about 45 cents less. The average price drop in Phoenix is greater than the national average. However, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.43.

The lowest price recorded on the survey for Phoenix was $3.43, while the most expensive in the state was around $6.09. The lowest price in the state was $3.13 a gallon.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone done extremely quickly, a trend that will see Arizona fall back below $4 this week.”

