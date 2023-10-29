Windy Sunday for north and west Arizona, freeze watch for high country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Today, a disturbance will bring some big changes across the state.

First, very strong winds are expected in western Arizona where there is a Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning for areas like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City where winds could get as strong as 55-60 mph. Tie down any outdoor furniture and Halloween decorations.

The average temperature for this time of the year in Phoenix is 84 degrees. Expect a high Sunday afternoon of 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. A cold front pushing through the area will bring much cooler area, especially in the higher elevation Sunday night into Monday morning. Some areas could have their first solid freeze event of the season.

We are looking at temperatures falling into the lower 50s across the valley, and below freezing above 3,000 feet where there is a Freeze Watch Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures in areas like Prescott and Payson could drop below freezing. Take your pets and plants inside to protect them. As high pressure builds back into the region by the middle of the week, this will allow for temperatures in the Valley to warm back up into the mid to upper 80s.

