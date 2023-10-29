Your Life
Pima County Sheriff’s Department K-9 dies after searching for armed robbery suspect

K-9 Kenzo died from injuries after searching for an armed robbery suspect on Friday night.
K-9 Kenzo died from injuries after searching for an armed robbery suspect on Friday night.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9s who died from injuries after searching for an armed robbery suspect on Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Rincon District and K9 Unit were looking for someone connected to an armed robbery. Authorities say the suspect was seen entering a fenced yard, and deputies sent in their K-9 partner, Kenzo, to find him. When K-9 Kenzo stopped responding to his handler during the search, deputies entered the yard. They found the suspect, took him into custody, and soon found K-9 Kenzo with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he later died. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Kenzo had injuries that were consistent with stab wounds, and a necropsy will be scheduled.

Detectives arrived to investigate and collect evidence. Authorities say all suspects were arrested, and there is no danger to the public. An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Juan Tacho, who faces charges including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In addition, 35-year-old Slade Bartlett was also arrested and faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and killing/harming a work/service animal. Tacho and Bartlett were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. Authorities did not say how the two men were connected or who they were searching for in the yard.

Juan Tacho, 32, and Slade Bartlett, 35, were arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult...
Juan Tacho, 32, and Slade Bartlett, 35, were arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.(Arizona's Family)

An investigation is ongoing. “We are saddened by the loss of K-9 Kenzo and reminded of the dangers our deputies face along with their K-9 partners who serve right beside them,” said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

