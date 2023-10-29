Your Life
Phoenix Suns win home opener against Utah Jazz, 126-104

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk during the...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns opened up their home schedule on Saturday night with a 126-104 win to the Utah Jazz.

The Suns were shorthanded again, with star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal missing their second consecutive game. Phoenix was led in scoring by Kevin Durant, who tallied 26 points in 29 minutes of action. Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz with 19 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 2-1 on the season. The Suns are back in action on Halloween when they host the San Antonio Spurs for the first of back-to-back meetings. They will square off again on Thursday in Phoenix, with both games tipping off at 7 p.m. You can watch Tuesday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

