WATCH LIVE: Phoenix Rising takes on Orange County in USL Western Conference Semifinals

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Rising FC faces Orange County in the USL Conference Semifinals playoffs tonight in Irvine, California. Arizona’s Family will be live-streaming tonight’s match on our website and smart tv app. To view the live stream, you must be in Arizona.

[Click/tap to watch Phoenix Rising live]

The match will also be rebroadcast Sunday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Arizona’s Family Sports.

Click here to learn how to watch Arizona’s Family Sports.

