WATCH LIVE: Phoenix Rising takes on Orange County in USL Western Conference Semifinals
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Rising FC faces Orange County in the USL Conference Semifinals playoffs tonight in Irvine, California. Arizona’s Family will be live-streaming tonight’s match on our website and smart tv app. To view the live stream, you must be in Arizona.
[Click/tap to watch Phoenix Rising live]
The match will also be rebroadcast Sunday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Arizona’s Family Sports.
Click here to learn how to watch Arizona’s Family Sports.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.