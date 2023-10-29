Man stabbed to death after fight with neighbors in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died after being stabbed multiple times Saturday night, after a fight with a group of neighbors in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed several times. Paramedics treated him but he soon died. Officers found a second man, also stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the names of the two men.

Witness in the neighborhood said there was a fight between the two men and a group of neighbors who ran into a nearby home after the stabbing. Officers found the house and were able to get multiple people to walk out. Witnesses said that 18-year-old Nicolas Rios did the stabbing, and that 37-year-old Nicole Martinez hid a knife in a parked vehicle. Police say a knife believed to be used in the stabbing was found in a vehicle.

Detectives learned that Rios and Martinez were in the group that fought with the stabbed men. The fight apparently stemmed from a previous incident between the two groups.

Rios has been booked into jail on multiple felonies, including second-degree murder, while Martinez was booked for hiding the knife. Though, police have arrested the suspects, detectives will continue their investigation.

