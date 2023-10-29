Man shot during reported break-in at Tempe home

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a large police presence in a Tempe neighborhood after a man was shot allegedly attempting to break in to a home early Sunday.

Officers went to a neighborhood on Campus Drive, near Southern Avenue and Rural Road after a 911 call around 5:40 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man shot inside a home he doesn’t live in, police say. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are no reports of anyone else hurt.

Information about the incident is limited, but police say there isn’t a threat to the neighborhood but there will be a large police presence there for a while.

