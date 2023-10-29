Family honors late D-backs super fan as team plays in World Series

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For one Valley family, seeing the Diamondbacks in the World Series for the first time in 22 years is exciting and bittersweet.

The Pumas are a baseball-loving family, and they carry on their late son Sammy’s memory at his happy place: Chase Field. “He was just a joy and light,” said his mom, Kristen Puma.

Sammy had autism and was diagnosed with brain cancer at age four in 2016. Puma said he spent 246 days in a row in the hospital. Throughout his cancer journey, he underwent chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, brain surgery and radiation. “We went in with a kid that was happy and free and was walking and talking and came out with a child that needed full assistance,” said Puma.

Rooting for the D-backs became their favorite way to bond as a family. Puma said Sammy would sometimes even go to treatment in the morning and be at the ballpark at night. Attending games was a way for him to enjoy being a kid and see his buddy Baxter, the mascot.

It was a special moment for Sammy to be at the Wild Card game in 2017 when the D-backs beat the Rockies in the post-season. “We knew that would probably be one of his last memories and one of his last baseball games and so to be able to go to that game and just see that was really cool,” said Puma.

He sadly passed away when he was just six years old in 2018. “When we buried Sammy,we actually buried him in his jersey because it was his favorite shirt that he has and that was a really easy answer to a question of, you know, what do you put your kid in for eternity? We knew immediately it would be a D-backs jersey. His D-backs jersey,” she said.

Puma said many who attended his celebration of life wore D-backs gear in his honor. She said Sammy would be thrilled to see his team make it to the World Series this year. “Just take this time to honor and remember him and know that he’s cheering from heaven and that he’s just probably so excited wherever he is right now and that he’s always with us,” said Puma.

The family has another son, Logan, who is eight years old and is now playing baseball. The Pumas are excited to pay tribute to Sammy’s love for the D-backs and come out to Chase Field for Game 4 of the World Series.

