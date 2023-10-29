Your Life
Wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101 in Peoria; NB lanes closed

All northbound lanes are blocked
All northbound lanes are blocked(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says all northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Peoria are closed starting at Thunderbird Road after a suspected DUI crash.

DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that officers received a report of a wrong-way driver headed southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 between Thunderbird Road and Bell Road. Moments later, multiple 911 callers reported seeing the driver of a Chevy Silverado still driving in the wrong direction. Within 2 minutes, a head-on crash was reported against a band tour bus hauling a trailer. Arizona’s Family has learned the bus carried members of the band “Piano Men: Generations” who perform in Billy Joel and Elton John tribute concerts.

Authorities say the alleged wrong-way driver received severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, two people on board the bus were rushed to the hospital with moderate and minor injuries, and the five others were treated on scene. Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash but say the impairment appears to be a factor in the wreck.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Thunderbird Road as the area is expected to be closed until the 7 a.m. hour. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.

